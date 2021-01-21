US reverses Trump’s travel ban on Nigeria, Yemen, Eritrea, others

The newly sworn-in United States President Joe Biden has reversed a travel ban imposed on Nigeria and citizens of some Muslim-majority countries by his predecessor, Donald Trump.

Biden, immediately after his inauguration on Wednesday, issued a number of executive orders nullifying the entry ban on citizens from over a dozen countries, including Nigeria, Eritrea, Yemen, and Sudan, as well as undoing some of the policies and projects of his predecessor.

“There’s no time to waste. These are just all starting points,” Biden said before signing the 17 executive orders in the White House, a statement that connotes the possibility of many more to come.

The Trump administration, which ended on Wednesday, was notorious for its hard stance on immigrants and asylum seekers. Trump tightened the policies amidst the ravaging coronavirus pandemic across the globe, claiming his decision was to protect American populace.