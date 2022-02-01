US mission lists criteria for drop box visa applications

Those applying for United States visas may be eligible for a visa renewal without an interview if their application is for a B1/B2, F, M, J (academic only), H, L or C1/D (combined only) visa, the US mission in Nigeria has said.

The applicants will also qualify if they meet the following criteria including that their previous visa was issued in Nigeria; is in the same classification as their current application; and was a full validity, multiple entry visa.

Also, the applicants’ visa must have expired within the last 24 months or will expire in the next 3 months from the date of application.

They will be required to provide all their passports covering the entire period since receiving the previous visa and the passport with the most recent visa.

Also, such applicants must have never been arrested or convicted of any crime or offense in the United States, even if they later received a waiver or pardon; and they must have never worked without authorization or remained beyond your permitted time in the United States.

This set of rules is contained in a mailed statement which followed earlier announcement by the mission that the United States has lifted the restriction on drop box service or interview waiver for those renewing visas in Nigeria.

In the statement titled, ‘Limited No-Interview Visa Renewals Now Available’, the U.S. Mission said it will now expand visa services to assist nonimmigrant visa applicants in Nigeria who qualify to renew their visa.

However, the number of qualified applicants who can apply using the new procedures will be limited initially.

Read also: Africa’s visa openness amid Covid-19 disruptions

“If you are qualified based on the above criteria, visit https://www.ustraveldocs.com/ng to start your application.

“Please note that processing times for the program are expected to be up to two months and you will not be able to retrieve your passport during that time.

“Each applicant must individually meet the criteria; minors can apply without an interview only if they meet the eligibility criteria on their own,” the Mission further indicated.

However, those with a life-or-death emergency may request an expedited, in-person interview, but, to accommodate No-Interview Visa Renewals, appointments will be very limited.

“Business travel, conferences, weddings, and graduations are not considered emergencies,” it clarified.

“If you have an emergency and need to travel immediately, please follow the guidance provided at https://www.ustraveldocs.com/ng or +234-1-227-8955 to request an emergency appointment.

“Special Note: Third parties unaffiliated with U.S. Embassy Abuja and Consulate General Lagos may seek to take advantage of various visa services to target visa applicants with fraudulent offers or claims.”

Applicants are required to fill out their own forms and make their appointments themselves via the Embassy’s official websites.

The Mission further assured that as future opportunities for Interview Waiver appointments become available, they will be communicated through its website.