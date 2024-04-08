US extends work permit validity for foreign workers, including Nigerian

In a move to ease delays and ensure continued employment authorization for non-citizens, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced a significant extension to work permit validity periods.

The new policy, implemented through a temporary final rule (TFR), extends the automatic extension period for certain Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) from 180 days to a maximum of 540 days. This applies to eligible applicants who have timely filed EAD renewal applications on or after October 27, 2023, and those who file between now and September 30, 2025.

**Streamlining Work Authorization and Reducing Lapses**

USCIS Director Ur M. Jaddou emphasized the importance of this initiative in minimizing disruptions in employment authorization for non-citizens awaiting processing of their EAD renewal applications. The extended validity period, up to 540 days, offers greater stability for both foreign workers and their employers, promoting workforce continuity.

This TFR complements USCIS’s ongoing efforts to streamline the work authorization process and improve access to employment opportunities for authorized individuals in the United States.

**Estimated Impact: Protecting Workers and Businesses**

The extended validity period is expected to benefit a substantial number of EAD renewal applicants, including asylum seekers and Temporary Protected Status holders. Estimates suggest this policy could positively impact roughly 800,000 individuals and their respective employers.

