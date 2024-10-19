US Embassy says addressing challenges of Nigerian visa applicants

the new application procedure will begin in February at the US Consulate in Lagos

The United States Embassy in Nigeria says it is aware of the challenges faced by Nigerian visa applicants due to its new system but adds that it is addressing some of those hiccups.

In a statement posted on its website dated October 9, 2024, the embassy said, “We are aware, however, of the challenges many visa applicants are facing as the new system is implemented. Many of these issues have been resolved. We are addressing the remaining challenges with the new system as swiftly as possible. We regret the frustration and inconvenience many of our applicants for visas have experienced as we worked through this transition. We anticipate that all our applicants will soon see improved processing.”

The embassy explained that consular sections in both Abuja and Lagos are committed to a high standard of customer service and continue to provide the full range of services while working to address the current challenges.

On August 26, 2024, the U.S. Mission in Nigeria launched a transition to a new visa appointment system. Nigeria was one of the first countries in the world in which the U.S. government launched this new system. The goal of the new system is to make the process of obtaining visa appointments at US Embassy in Abuja and its consulate in Lagos easier for applicants and more transparent for all visa applicants in Nigeria.

However, the new system has not been without challenges, with applicants complaining of delays in both appointments and applications.

