US Court blocks FBI’s release of Tinubu’s records

The US District Court for the District of Columbia has denied a request to release information about President Bola Tinubu from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), citing the importance of respecting Tinubu’s privacy rights.

This decision comes in response to a motion filed by Aaron Greenspan, an American, seeking reconsideration of a previous court ruling. In their response to Greenspan’s motion, the FBI and CIA argued that the plaintiff was attempting to re-litigate a matter that the court had already adjudicated and urged the court to reject the plaintiff’s motion for reconsideration.

The agencies, in their response to Greenspan’s motion, reiterated the Court’s characterization of the motion as a motion for a temporary restraining order, stating, “The Court properly characterised that motion as a motion for a temporary restraining order.”

They also noted the Court’s determination that the plaintiff had not met the burden of demonstrating his likelihood of success concerning FOIA exemptions, the probability of irreparable injury, and the balance of equities favouring him, or that granting the motion would serve the public interest. Their response included the Court’s statement that “Tinubu has privacy interests that should be considered.”

The recent developments follow the decision of the US court in the District of Columbia, which denied an emergency request by Greenspan regarding the release of confidential information concerning Tinubu.

In his application, Greenspan had sought to compel the FBI, CIA, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to expedite the release of Tinubu’s dossier.

Judge Beryl Howell, in declining the request, stated that Greenspan had not met the necessary conditions for granting a request of this nature. The judge further noted that the request “may pertain to highly sensitive and private matters” and that “the individual mentioned in those documents, Bola A. Tinubu, has not had an opportunity to safeguard his privacy interests in such records.”

Greenspan had alleged that the law enforcement agencies were in violation of the Freedom of Information Act by failing to release the confidential information within the specified timeframe.