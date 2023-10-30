Atiku Abubakar slams Supreme Court ruling, calls for urgent electoral reforms

Atiku Abubakar, the former Vice President of Nigeria (1999-2007) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate in the 2023 Election, has called for the urgent need for transparency, and electoral reform, to preserve Nigeria’s democracy.

Abubakar said this at a World Press Conference, on Monday, to address the recent judgment on the Presidential Election Petition at the Supreme Court.

In his press conference held at the PDP Headquarters in Abuja, Atiku Abubakar discussed the core issues surrounding the recent Supreme Court judgment. He began by emphasising that the larger loss would be for Nigeria if the Supreme Court were to legitimize acts of illegality, including forgery, identity theft, and perjury. He warned that such a decision would have long-lasting consequences for the country’s democracy and electoral politics.

Atiku Abubakar, a prominent figure in Nigerian politics, shared his personal commitment to the principles of truth, morality, democracy, and the rule of law. He recounted his experiences in challenging military rule, facing attempts on his life, and enduring exile to uphold democratic values. He also highlighted his efforts to limit the tenure of a civilian government in compliance with constitutional provisions.

Regarding the recent election and court decisions, Atiku Abubakar expressed his dedication to pursuing legal avenues for redress. He mentioned presenting evidence, including allegations of identity theft and electoral irregularities, to the Supreme Court to ensure justice.

Abubakar raised concerns about the judiciary’s independence and the appointment of judges, noting the need for a fair and transparent system. He called for electoral reforms, such as mandatory electronic voting and collation of results, completion of litigation before inauguration, and a two-round system for presidential elections to ensure a popular mandate. Abubakar also stressed the importance of verifying candidates’ credentials submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the consequences of submitting contradictory or forged documents.

The former Vice President’s press conference emphasized the erosion of trust in the electoral system and the importance of preserving Nigeria’s democracy for future generations. He advocated for reforms to enhance transparency, build confidence in the electoral process, and restore voters’ rights to elect leaders.

Abubakar, while acknowledging the end of this phase in his political career, expressed his ongoing commitment to striving for political and economic restructuring in Nigeria, primarily led by the younger generation. He proposed key amendments to the constitution and the Electoral Act to address electoral challenges and judicial transparency. He called for a return to the voters’ rightful role in electing leaders, free from the interference of the courts.