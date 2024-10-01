US, Britain celebrate Nigeria on 64th Independence Day anniversary

The United States and United Kindgom have extended their congratulations to Nigeria as the West African nation marks its 64th Independence Day anniversary.

“On behalf of the United States of America, I extend our congratulations to the people of Nigeria on the 64th anniversary of your independence,” said Anthony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State in a Tuesday statement.

He praised Nigeria for its dynamism and resilience in Africa, and its role in promoting regional peace and stability.

“Our partnership is built on mutual respect, shared democratic values, strong people-to-people ties, and a commitment to fostering peace, prosperity, and security,” he added.

The United Kingdom also recognised its shared ties with Nigeria in its congratulatory statement on Tuesday.

“We join His Majesty The King in congratulating the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the British Embassy wrote on X.

“The UK and Nigeria share a special bond along with the Commonwealth and we wish all Nigerians as well as those in the UK a Happy Independence Day,” it said.

The U.S. Secretary of State further expressed the country’s goal of deepening cooperation with Nigeria in “advancing inclusive economic development, energy access, democracy and human rights, and environmental sustainability.”

“I look forward to our continued collaboration to advance our shared goals and tackle global challenges in the year to come,” he said.

Meanwhile, in several towns in the UK, Nigerian flags will be raised to commemorate the October 1st celebrations. Barking & Dagenham, Leeds, Doncaster, Rochdale, Bristol, and Croydon had all pledged to fly the iconic green-white-green outside their town halls this year.

Many of these areas will also hold small receptions, featuring speeches by local mayors addressing their Nigerian communities.

