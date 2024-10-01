Nigeria’s independence: The pain, progress and pursuit

Indeed, every October 1st is a period of reflection on the journey and state of our nation, and like most citizens, I wonder if there is anything to be celebrated.

Nigeria’s 2024 Independence Day has been a sad and sour moment, as it refers back to the pain in the past with the progress that was made, together with a pursuit of a better future.

To so many Nigerians, October 1st represents more than just a date.

From a hopeful and promising nation at independence in 1960 to passing through political turmoils and economic struggles, including youth unemployment and inflation challenges, Nigeria has grown into a leading force in Africa and a respected voice within the community of nations.

Electricity is still epileptic; the national grid collapsed more this year than ever; and over 60 percent of the nation lives in what the United Nations describes as “multidimensional poverty.”.

While many Nigerians have plunged deeper into poverty due to economic policies, the removal of subsidies and the consequential hike in the price of petroleum have had steep effects on businesses and have no doubt affected livelihoods and survival for an average Nigerian. The rate of inflation continues to fight with the purchasing power of citizens, which has inherently reduced the standard and quality of life. As the street would say, “The cost of living will kill the living.”

The uncertainties and apparent hardship Nigerians are experiencing are a clear reflection of leadership failure. That the economic blues have dampened patriotism of the Independence Day celebration is stating the very obvious. The country’s streets are bereft and devoid of the usual celebratory atmosphere, as it used to be yesteryear when the celebration was marked with fanfare and merrymaking across the country. Where schoolchildren, students, workers, and paramilitary and military formations would engage in colourful, choreographed parades at local government, state, and federal levels.

I dare write that Independence Day has lost its significance among Nigerians.

Well, for me, growing up, there used to be commemorative activities in school, pumped up, ready to march in pride, raising the green, white, green flag. Over recent years, this has actually dwindled.

There is a huge disconnection between many Nigerians and what independence is all about.

What we grudged before Independence was that we were being exploited by the colonial masters, but what has happened now is the exploitation by public officials who loot, steal, undermine peace and stability, and make democracy a caricature-independence anniversary because self-rule has not come with tangible progress and achievements.

Sad that those points in the MKO Abiola campaign song in 1993 still resonate and hold so much meaning that many months have passed. It is such a shame that we still battle with the same issue that Nigerians complained about then—that it still persists as a weevil eating deep in the fabric of the nation.

The maladies afflicting Nigeria appear to be endless, with no possible solutions in sight for the same problems that the country has faced year after year.

A major essence of our independence back in 1960 was for us to chart our own course, yet till now, we are grappling with a lot of issues and backwardly marching.

We continued with regression, as every previous year always takes a turn for the worse over the last one, as evidenced by the nation’s unprecedented level of poverty.

There can be no other explanation for the fact that some 44 years ago, Nigeria was boasting of a fairly good airline—Nigeria Airways, with a fleet of aircraft flying far and wide in several corners of the globe. In the 1980s, the naira was on par with the dollar; today, as I write, one dollar is approximately 1700 naira.

We had in those days a national shipping line that had in its fleet several vessels that competed favourably with other shipping lines throughout the world.

A nation that had strategic paper mills around the country but now imports all its paper products; a nation that had steel rolling mills in Katsina, Osogbo, Jos, including Ajaokuta, etc. but had them all intentionally crippled and hijacked by greedy capitalists.

How did we get here?

Ah, indeed, there was a country!

What a mass exodus of vibrant youth from the country—”Japa,” as they will say a Yoruba word, which means to escape.

Yes, escape poverty, infrastructure decay, insecurity, and unemployment—why should it be the dire dream of a young Nigerian to flee Nigeria with the abundant human, natural, and national resources as we have?

How much longer will we continue to lose our brains to this recalcitrant Japa syndrome?

The memory of colonial rule and the struggle for self-rule is still fresh in this nation. Ethnic conflicts, political turmoil, and economic woes have often hijacked the journey of Nigeria. Inter-communal violence and corruption still inflict pain in several communities.

This will not only affect the opportunities of the citizens in life, but it will also discourage foreign investors because of the lack of basic and important infrastructure in the economic landscape, which would make it attractive to invest in.

The nation’s situation may be critical but certainly not hopeless with these various challenges; Nigeria has done relatively well. The country has been recording betterment in technology and entrepreneurship, with a lively startup scene coming up, especially in cities like Lagos.

Flawed from conception, we have a nation with great potential to stand amongst the best economies of the world. We have had great moments when our nation made us proud on the global stage through the industry of our sportsmen and women, the prolific distinction of our academia, and the top-notch artistry of Nigerian talents in the global music scene.

It was then a harsh economy with other challenges, but amidst all those, I also believe our problems are not beyond solution.

But every time, propelled by the same unwavering vision of one united and prosperous country, we came out stronger.

Independence Day comes with a new look toward nation-building and unity. The search for good governance, accountability, and social justice is one cardinal quest. Young Nigerians, equipped with education and digital tools, have become vocal in advocating for change as they strive to create a future worthy of the sacrifices made by their forefathers while forging a more equitable society.

The 2024 occasion will also serve as a reminder of our resilience, a call to reflection upon our past, a recognition of progress, and a recommitment toward the pursuit of a Nigeria that lives up to its promise for all citizens.

Reflection on the hurdles surmounted as a nation, reaffirming those core values that guided through previous years.

It has taken 64 years for the nation to understand its problems, but clearly, solutions seem elusive. As we view the scorecard, Independence Day is a time for reflection on our journey, but the possibilities and opportunities ahead outnumber the challenges that we face.

This is a moment of reflection and new hope as we mark the journey of the nation of Nigeria, which has been resilient, strong, and relentlessly determined to face all kinds of daunting challenges and rise above all stumbling blocks.

Reflecting on the bumping journey and proffering workable solutions on the way forward are essential for the development of the nation. The following are some of the points to consider in developing the nation:

Economic diversification through agriculture and technology: Invest in sustainable agriculture and technology startups that are going to reduce overdependence on oil reserves.

Infrastructure development: Improvement of roads, power supply, and internet access will go a long way to make business activities smooth.

Good governance and accountability: strengthening institutions In order to combat corruption, there is a need to develop institutions that are functional and independent.

Political Participation: Encourage youth involvement in politics as a way of ensuring that their ideas, opinions, and demands are taken on board at every level of decision-making.

Security and stability-community Policing: Building trust between the police and communities to make them safer.

The road to progress will be a collective journey of the government, civil society, and citizens all pulling together. In sum, these areas have to be the fulcrum through which Nigeria can hope for a truly prosperous, all-inclusive, and stable future as it celebrates true independence.

By this, we can celebrate true independence that reflects economic development in no distant years to come.

OlaJumoke Awe, a lawyer, writes from Lagos.

