US alumni mentors Lagos boys on leadership, avoiding drugs, cultism

To commemorate the International Day of the Boy Child, alumni from a US professional exchange program met with young schoolboys at Lagos City Senior College to equip them with the knowledge to avoid vices and build a successful future.

Members of the International Visitor Leadership Program Alumni Association of Nigeria (IVLPAAN), operating under the auspices of the US Consulate in Lagos led the discussions on Thursday in the Yaba area of the state.

Speaking to the students, Lambert Nor, chairman, of IVLPAAN board of trustees and deputy commandant of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Lagos command cautioned the students against drug abuse, informing them that beyond its immediate allure, the act carries severe “physical, psychological, economic, and social consequences.”

“Don’t ever start, no matter the attraction,” he said. “Some will say it will help you to read well. It is a lie. It does not help but give you a habit that will kill you.”

In Nigeria, 15 per cent of Nigerian adults (over 30 million) report significant drug use, and according to the NDLEA, 40 per cent of youths (18-35) are reportedly involved.

According to Nor, “Apart from damaging your future or destroying your destiny, [Drugs] damage every other person that is associated with you.”

The boys, adorned in their white and blue uniforms took notes as Finbarr Aniekeme, an alumni member, spoke on social responsibility.

“We are celebrating the day of the boy child, and we want all boys to grow up and become responsible. The problem is that boys tend to be irresponsible if they join bad groups. Many beat women. Real boys are calm and confident; they don’t join gangs and secret cults.”

Shola Owonikoko, a development practitioner, shared his sentiments, emphasizing success despite non-privilege.

“That you were not born with a silver spoon does not mean you cannot be anywhere you want in the world. Your background is not enough to limit you from becoming what you want to be,” he said Education is the best thing you can spend your time doing now because it structures your life and configures your mind.

Owonikoko also warned the boys against cultism, betting, drug use and cybercrime, noting that it was capable of limiting their future.

Urging against cybercrime, Saidat Salami, an alumna of the IVLP, said “You also have to be responsible on social media. Some have started using technology to commit fraud. This is rampant and is not what we want for you as a leader. You can use tech for good purposes.”