Urgent action required to tackle Nigeria’s opioid crisis

Medical researchers have called for urgent health and policy interventions to effectively tackle the opioid crisis in Nigeria.

Kehinde Alare, a researcher, and Abdulbasit Muili, a medical intern, both from the Department of Medicine at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, have urged the government in a recent Lancet publication to implement regulatory changes, public health campaigns, and international cooperation to address the current crisis.

They say community-based preventive initiatives have to be expanded, with a focus on early intervention, education, and alternative opportunities for at-risk groups.

They also noted that access to treatment and rehabilitation programmes must be improved, emphasising evidence-based practices that address both the psychological and physical aspects of addiction.

While advocating for stricter regulations on the sale and distribution of opioids, the authors say decriminalising drug use and focusing on treatment rather than punishment can help reduce the stigma associated with addiction and encourage more individuals to seek help.

“The opioid crisis in Nigeria is a complex and growing problem that requires urgent and coordinated action. By adopting a comprehensive approach that addresses both the immediate and underlying causes of opioid abuse, Nigeria can begin to tackle this public health emergency and create a healthier, more resilient society,” the authors say.

With opioids such as tramadol and codeine being widely available and frequently misused, Nigeria faces a growing epidemic of opioid abuse.

The abuse rife in Nigeria affects both urban and rural areas, where resources for education and health care are scarce.

The authors identified morphine, pentazocine, codeine, and tramadol as commonly abused opioids, with a prevalence of 14·4 per cent in 2019, a figure that is likely still increasing.

The ease of access to these drugs, often sold without prescriptions has led to widespread misuse and addiction.

Cultural attitudes towards drug use also contribute to the opioid crisis, the researchers say noting that in some communities, drug use is normalised or seen as a way to cope with stress and social pressure.

Acceptance in these communities, coupled with the stigmatisation of people who use drugs in other communities, has made it difficult to address the problem openly and effectively, they said.

The health consequences of opioid abuse in Nigeria are severe and far-reaching. The misuse of opioids leads to numerous health issues, including respiratory depression, overdose deaths, and an increased risk of infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS and hepatitis due to unsafe drug practices.

The psychological toll on individuals and their families often results in social isolation, mental health disorders, and a cycle of poverty.

Nigeria’s healthcare system is ill-equipped to manage the growing number of people struggling with opioid addiction. The healthcare infrastructure is burdened by a short supply of facilities and resources, with few treatment centres available.

in addition, few medical professionals in Nigeria have the necessary skills to handle addiction and the associated after-effects due to low training in addiction medicine, further impeding the care of affected individuals and the implementation of successful preventive and early intervention initiatives, the authors say.

Although the government has made efforts to address the opioid crisis, these measures have been insufficient, according to them.

they further note that policies aimed at regulating the sale of opioids have been poorly enforced, while law enforcement efforts focused primarily on criminalisation have done little to stop the supply and demand of opioids and have often led to the further marginalisation of those with opioid addiction.

