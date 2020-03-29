Updated: FG working with foreign health experts to find solution to COVID19 -Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that the federal government is working health experts to find permanent solution to end COVID19.

Buhari while in a special nationwide broadcast on Sunday said the coronovirus has no cure but that government will bring solution in the shortest possible time.

He said at the moment, the people should protect themselves and comply to self isolation and social distancing.

The President also announced that experts offering essential services such as media, petrol station operators, electricity generation companies are exempted from the stay-at-home directive due to COVID19.

Buhari in a nationwide broadcast also said health experts such as Doctors and nurses are also exempted from the lock down order.

He said those selling food items and medicine are also exempted from the stay at home directive.

By Solomon Ayado, Abuja