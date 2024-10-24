UPDATE: NNPC reports 5 missing, 3 recovered in helicopter crash

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited says it has ramped up efforts to locate eight missing individuals following a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Guinea.

The helicopter, registered as 5N-BQG, had six passengers and two crew members on board. So far, three bodies have been recovered, and the search continues for the remaining five.

Olufemi Soneye, the chief corporate communications Officer of NNPC Limited, confirmed this information in a statement released X on Thursday.

According to him, “On October 24,.2024, about 11:22am, we lost contact with the Helicopter – Register Number: 5NBQG, engaged by NNPC Limited, that took off from Port Harcourt NAF Base en route the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) facility– NUIMS ANTAN.

He explained that the helicopter was operated by East Winds Aviation, adding that there were 8 persons on board (6 passengers and 2 crew members).

Read also: Bureau commences investigation into helicopter crash into Atlantic Ocean near Bonny Finima

Soneye revealed that the appropriate authorities have been contacted, including the Ministry of Aviation, who have since issued a press statement.

He said, “Search and rescue missions are currently ongoing. So far, three (3) bodies have been recovered.

Soneye assured that NNPC Limited will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide regular updates as events unfold.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the passengers, crew, and their families during this challenging time. We are committed to doing everything possible to support the ongoing search and rescue operation,” the NNPC spokesperson stated.

Share