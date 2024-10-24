Bureau commences investigation into helicopter crash into Atlantic Ocean near Bonny Finima

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has commenced an investigation into the accident involving a Sikorsky SK76c helicopter with registration 5N-BQG, operated by Eastwind Aviation.

The helicopter, carrying eight individuals – six passengers and two crew members went down into the Atlantic Ocean near Bonny Finima, off the coast of Calabar, during a routine flight on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at approximately 11:22 AM local time.

The aircraft was en route from the Port Harcourt Military Base (DNPM) to the Anton Offshore Facility when it lost contact with air traffic controllers around 10:52 AM. Operating under Visual Flight Rules (VFR), the helicopter did not transmit an Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) signal, prompting authorities to manually plot the accident’s location to expedite search and rescue efforts.

In a statement by Bimbo Olawumi Oladeji, Director, Public Affairs and Family Assistance, Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau said search and rescue operations were activated immediately, with the NSIB collaborating closely with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Nigerian Armed Forces and other relevant agencies.

“Emergency response teams are actively working to locate survivors, with three bodies recovered so far. The search continues with support from neighbouring aerodromes, military units, and low-flying aircraft.

Read also: Three die in Port Harcourt helicopter crash

Alex Badeh Director General of the NSIB, stated, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families affected by this tragic incident. We are fully committed to uncovering the circumstances surrounding this accident.

“We will work diligently to ensure that all necessary information is collected. The public must avoid speculation during this sensitive time, as our focus is on providing clarity and accountability through our investigation.”

The NSIB said it is actively preparing to dispatch a go-team to the scene to gather evidence and conduct a comprehensive analysis. A preliminary report will be issued in due course to provide updates on the investigation’s progress.

“We remain dedicated to promoting transparency and accountability through our independent accident investigation process, ultimately enhancing transportation safety in Nigeria,” it added.

Share