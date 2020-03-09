Update: Dethroned Sanusi arrested, exiled to Nasarawa

The former Emir Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi , who was dethroned earlier Monday, has been arrested and exiled to Nassarawa State on the order of the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Sanusi’s dethronement was followed by the appointment of Aminu Ado Bayero new emir of Kano by governor Ganduje.

Sanusi was the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria from 2009 to 2014.

Aminu Ado Bayero, son of the late Emir Ado Bayero, was officially announced in the presence of the Kano Emirate kingmakers and other stakeholders at Ante Chamber, Government House, Kano.

Usman Alhaji, secretary to the state government, made the announcement hours after Muhammadu Sanusi II was dethroned.

Alhaji said the appointment was in line with the provision of Kano State Emirate Council Law 2019.

“Section 11 (1) of the Law has empowered the governor to appointment Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as the emir of Kano,” he said.

He said the four kingmakers of Kano Emirate had earlier recommended the appointment of Aminu Ado Bayero as the Emir of Kano.

Bayero is now the 15th emir under the Fulani Dynasty. Until his appointment as emir of Kano, Bayero was the Emir of Bichi, one of the four newly created emirates.

Bayero is a graduate of Mass Communication from Bayero University Kano. He is also a former Danmajen Kano, Dan Buran, Sarkin Dawakin Tsakar Gida and Wamban Kano. He was later appointed Emir of Bichi after the creation of Karaye, Gaya, Rano and Bichi Emirates by the present administration.