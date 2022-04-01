UNN faculty of pharmaceutical sciences commits to strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare system

The faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) in celebrating its golden jubilee has recommitted to strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare system.

The 50th anniversary celebration was initially scheduled for 2020, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was deferred to 2022, starting with an anniversary lecture, AGM of the alumni association and a fundraising dinner, among others between March 31 and April 3.

Ike Onyechi, president, UNN Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences Alumni, said the celebration will afford members an opportunity to network, interact with the faculty board and students, strengthen the alumni association and raise funds to support projects in the faculty.

“There is a good reason to celebrate the achievements of eminent graduates of our faculty who are making an impact in their respective fields both locally and internationally. To her credit, our faculty has won many awards and it is one of the best in Africa,” said Onyechi.

According to him, it is hoped that the celebration will bring about a new vista in the annals of the faculty that will usher in an era of quality infrastructure and a more conducive atmosphere for learning and research.

Ken Oforkansi, Dean, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, UNN, said the faculty will continue to break new grounds because of the sound foundation and right ethics with which students are taught. He posits that the contribution of the UNN Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences to the development of the Nigerian health sector cannot be overemphasised.

“There can be no effective production of medicines without the pharmacists. A strong Pharmaceutical faculty will translate to a strong medical and healthcare industry,” said Okey Akpa, the managing director, SKG Pharma and coordinator, Golden Jubilee Celebration.

He posits that a strong and well equipped faculty of Pharmaceutical sciences is very significant to the growth and development of the country’s healthcare sector.

According to Akpa, Moji Adeyeye, the director general of NAFDAC and an alumnus of the faculty will deliver the anniversary lecture on Friday, 1 April. The opening ceremony will be chaired by Charles Esimone, the vice chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, (NAU), another alumnus of the faculty. Cyril Odianose Usifoh, President, Pharmaceutical society of Nigeria (PSN) is the guest of honour.