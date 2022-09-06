Unknown gunmen attack Enugu Labour Party headquarters

Violence erupted on Wednesday in Enugu state when the Labour Party headquarters of Enugu was attacked by unknown gunmen while a meeting was going on.

The attacked headquarters is located in Awgu Community, Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

It was reported that the four makes gunmen attacked while a meeting was going on in the evening around 5:30pm, the gunmen shot into the air, which causing party members to flee for their dear lives.

It was confirmed that no life was lost and injuries were minimal. Ikechukwu Igwebuike, chairman of the party council area confirmed the attack to newsmen.

It was revealed that the gunmen came to the venue on motorbikes and also made videos of themselves destroying a Lexus SUV which belongs to one of the fleeing party members.

The video which has gone viral on social media had the gunmen shoot the windscreen of the SUV.

As of the moment no statement has being released by the Enugu State government to condemn the attack.