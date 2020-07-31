United Way, 3M Nigeria rally support for communities impacted by COVID-19

Science-based technology company 3M Nigeria has partnered a not-for-profit organisation United Way Worldwide (UW) to support relief projects to help communities hard hit by COVID-19 across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

United Way Greater Nigeria, the local UW organisation, is working with 3M Nigeria to implement a $160,009 COVID-19 relief programme to support 10,000 beneficiaries in communities in the five administrative zones in Lagos State that have been identified as high-risk areas. This includes support in the form of food distribution and packaging in collaboration with local partners, including the government, NGOs and religious organisations.

Nigeria is one of twelve countries across EMEA receiving a share of a 3M Nigeria grant totalling $1.875 million, which is being directed to projects supporting nutrition, mental and physical health, education and COVID-19 awareness, according to the most pressing local needs and country status on the pandemic.

“It’s important that 3M holds true to its core values during this pandemic by supporting our communities and improving lives” said Robert Nichols, managing director of 3M Middle East Africa.

“The projects with United Way form part of a $20 million commitment made by 3M at a corporate level to support COVID-19 relief projects globally, and we’re grateful that some of this funding is helping vulnerable communities in Nigeria to receive support during these exceptional times.”

United Way Worldwide has been helping communities in need for more than 130 years, but the scale of the COVID-19 crisis and its far-reaching impact on people’s health, social mobility, income and job security – factors that are essential to wellbeing – have posed new challenges.

“We’re pleased to see how 3M is stepping up in helping the people in the Nigerian communities who support the most vulnerable that have been impacted by the pandemic,” Janet Butler, vice president, United Way African Region. “Together, we can make a real difference to people’s quality of life as we navigate through the coronavirus pandemic.”

Lanre Towry-Coker, chairman, board of trustees, United Way Greater Nigeria, said

although lockdown had been eased in major parts of the country, the United Way Greater Nigeria understood that there was an ongoing need for basic essentials in vulnerable households.

“The team is working tirelessly to reach these households in these trying times. The financial support of organisations such as 3M helps us to achieve our goals to alleviate the burden brought about by the novel coronavirus,” Towry-Coker said.

The United Way Greater Nigeria is a registered non-profit organisation that focuses on health, education and financial stability of individuals on Nigerian communities. UWGN works with the support of companies, foundations, NGOs, individuals and the government to sustainably advance the common good through meaningful social engagement. It is the local partner of United Way Worldwide- an organisation working in over 40 countries and 1,800 communities worldwide.