United States assigns $50m for 2023 polls

The United States has allocated $50 million to support Nigeria’s 2023 general elections, US Consul General, Will Stevens has said.

Stevens made the disclosure Monday in Ibadan during a session of an election reporting workshop for journalists organised by West Africa Broadcast & Media Academy (WABMA).

‘‘The US government has allocated over $50 million for technical assistance and support, training, for civil society organisations to support elections, transparency, elections processes, technical assistance, working on the IT systems among others,” he said.

The Consul General explained that the US will continue to emphasize the value of voting and the protection free press.

‘‘We’re committed to initiatives here in Nigeria to build needed capacity. We funded training for hundreds of journalists on topics ranging from fact-checking, health reporting, defence and national security reporting, investigative journalism, election reporting and media ethics,” he said.