United Nigeria diverts flight over technical issues

A United Nigeria Airline flight U50505 to Lagos from Abuja, did an air return after the pilots noticed a technical issue.

The aircraft is safely on ground at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, BusinessDay’s findings show.

Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu, head, Corporate Communications United Nigeria Airlines in a statement said all passengers were safely disembarked.

“The technical issue is now being fixed to enable aircraft return to service,” Uchegbu said.

