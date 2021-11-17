United Nigeria diverts flight over technical issues
A United Nigeria Airline flight U50505 to Lagos from Abuja, did an air return after the pilots noticed a technical issue.
The aircraft is safely on ground at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, BusinessDay’s findings show.
Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu, head, Corporate Communications United Nigeria Airlines in a statement said all passengers were safely disembarked.
“The technical issue is now being fixed to enable aircraft return to service,” Uchegbu said.
