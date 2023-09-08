United Nigeria Airlines aircraft skids off runway at Lagos airport

An aircraft belonging to United Nigeria Airlines carrying 51 passengers and four crew members skidded off the runway at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos (MMIA) on Friday evening.

The incident was said to have happened at about 1848 hours on Runway L18 during heavy rainfall in the airport.

Rescue operations began immediately to carry out rescue operations with the arrival of officials from Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Service (ARFFS) of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

In a statement by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Nigeria, it disclosed that a United Nigeria Airlines aircraft with registration number 5NBWY carrying 51 passengers and four crew members skidded off the local runway while trying to land under a very high rainfall at about 1848 hours.