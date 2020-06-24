United Capital hosts Pan African e-Conference

In furtherance to its organizational objectives to expand its pan African footprint, United Capital Plc will on Friday, June 26, 2020 organize its first Pan African e-conference aptly titled “Fostering Innovative Cross-Border Financing Solutions in Africa“

The session which will hold via zoom and streamed on the company’s YouTube channel is billed to discuss the financing solutions across Sub-Saharan Africa needed to close the massive funding gaps in key sectors across the continent. With economies battling to overcome the effects of a global pandemic like COVID-19, the economic vulnerabilities of the continent have been further exposed as we continue to witness capital flight to safer havens. This has led to the need for innovative and home-grown financing solutions that can propel the continent to the next stage of growth.

The e-conference, which will feature thought leaders, and leading minds in Africa’s financial and investment landscape such as Wale Shonibare, Director, Africa Development Bank (AfDB); Gbenga Makinde: CEO, UBA Benin Republic; Yofi Grant, CEO, Ghana Investment Promotional Center and Fola Fagbule; Senior Vice President, Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) will be hosted by the Group CEO, United Capital Plc, Peter Ashade.

According to the company’s Group CEO, Peter Ashade “As an industry leader, we are charged to be at the forefront of creating platforms where great minds converge to deliberate on how to change Africa’s economic narrative. At United Capital, this is in line with our goal to be the financial and investment role model across Africa, deploying innovation, technology, and specialist skills to exceed client expectations, whilst creating superior value for all stakeholders. “We are definitely excited about the solutions that would arise from this session and we look forward to inculcating and imbibing them in our organization to the benefit of the continent at large”.

The e-conference will be available via Zoom and YouTube.

To register, please flow this link – https://bit.ly/313e0QO