Unions warn against actions aimed at halting issuance of AOC to new NG Eagle airline

Aviation Unions have warned the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and the National Union of Pensioners (NUP) over comments aimed at halting the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) issuance to NG Eagle an independent entity being floated by Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

This is just as the unions, National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) and National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) described the other two unions as interlopers, orchestrating the sole aim of disrupting negotiations on-going over severance benefits of staff of Arik before the new entity comes on-board.

The unions in a rally and press conference held Tuesday inside the Arik Headquarters in Lagos said they were surprised by the call of the two unions which are not domesticated in Arik and wondered why they have turned into debt collectors.

Ocheme Aba, the general secretary, NUATE, said right now the workers in Arik do not need distractions especially as it was close to negotiating the severance of Arik workers.

”By the time NG Eagle will be taking off, there will not be any staff of Arik Air who have not been properly severed, that is our mandate. Our purpose, we stated clearly, we did not say they should not be given AOCs but we said we will not let them fly until the status of Arik Staff with regards NG Eagle has been properly established.

“If their years of service to Arik have been compensated they can go to NG Eagle and pick up new employment.

He further explained that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) would not reduce its level and professionalism to be dictated to on whom they can give AOCs, stressing that the AOC process followed certain laid down procedures.

He also clarified that since AMCON took over that it was not indebted to anyone but the debt question was a legacy debt.

Also speaking during the rally, Olalekan Ogunlesi, chairman of NUATE Arik branch, who also called on the NCAA to disregard ANAP and NUP, said both unions had no stake, legal or moral right to meddle in the affairs of Arik as they have no members in the airline and begging the question on whose interest are they acting.