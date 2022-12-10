Unilever restate commitment to safety, wellness of logistics partners

Unilever Nigeria Plc., a premier FMCG Company, has reiterated its commitment to the safety and wellness of its logistics partners just as it called for collaboration through information gathering and sharing to keep drivers safe and healthy in the course of their duty.

“We value this partnership as we place a very high value on the safety, well-being, and security of all partners involved in the handling of our products. This event symbolizes the fact that we are committed to safety, and for that, we cherish our enhanced collaboration with our transport partners, especially the drivers who exemplify the safety standards of Unilever within and outside of the company premises,” Tobi Adeniyi, the supply chain director (Go-to-Market), Unilever, stated during the 2022 edition of Transporters’ Safety Week recently held at the Unilever’s main distribution center in Agbara.

Every year, Unilever dedicates a week to recognise its logistics partners amidst training, engagement, health checks, fanfare, and the recognition of outstanding drivers. This year’s edition, themed, ‘Buga for Safety, Dey Kampe’, had stakeholders within the company’s value chain in attendance.

According to Adeniyi, the theme for this year’s celebration was adopted to help the company keep a constant engagement with partners on standardized security, safety, and quality measures across all value chains.

Rachael Ezembakwe, the Safety, Health, and Environment Manager for Unilever Nigeria/Ghana, stated that the annual safety week has had a positive impact on the company’s zero-fatality initiative since its inception.

“In the last three years, Unilever has continued to leverage the opportunity to emphasise safety measures needed for our partners to remain safe while they contribute their quota to our value chain.

“We are happy that many of our logistics partners have demonstrated good behaviour as they commute both within and outside our facilities. We hope to maintain these standards because we believe that it is the best approach to keeping people safe and achieving our desired goal,” Ezembakwe stated.

Musbau Olaleye, a driver with Oritsetimeyin Logistics Ltd. (OLL), won the Overall Best Performance Drivers Award.

Recognizing Unilever’s gesture, OLL’s Transport Manager, Ayodeji Akinde, thanked Unilever for keeping their promises to their logistic partners.

The one-week event featured free medical check-ups, health, security, and safety training, and awards and rewards for independent transporters who adhered to Unilever’s safety protocols in line with relevant government and regulatory agencies.