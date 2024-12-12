Unilag secures Afretec grant to support African youth-led MSMEs

The University of Lagos has been awarded an African Engineering and Technology Network (Afretec) seed grant to carry out a study on digital maturity in African youth-led Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The grant is part of Afretec’s ‘Building Research Capacity to Advance the Inclusive Digital Transformation of Africa’ program.

According to Obigbemi Imoleayo of the faculty of management sciences at Unilag who will be leading the research team, the project will run for one year with a focus on ‘Evaluating Digital Transformation and Maturity in Youth-Led MSMEs Across Sub-Saharan Africa.’

Imoleayo explained that the study will involve extensive research in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa.

“Partnering with the University of Nairobi in Kenya and the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa, Unilag will investigate digital maturity across the health, energy, environment, and sustainability sectors, addressing critical challenges and opportunities in Africa’s MSME ecosystem.

“Africa’s MSMEs are recognized as pivotal to economic growth, providing employment and tackling pressing global development challenge,” she said.

She lamented, however, that these enterprises face high failure rates, often lacking the digital maturity needed to compete and grow sustainably.

Recognising the transformative potential of digital technology, particularly for youth-led businesses, she said the study aims to assess the state of digital transformation in the various sectors.

“It will also create a clear understanding of MSMEs’ digital capacities and offer solutions to boost resilience and sustainability,” Imoleayo said.

Buttressing her points further, she said that the structured research will proceed through distinct phases over the coming year, while in the initial months, the research team will set objectives, refine methodologies, and build partnerships.

“A comprehensive literature review and framework development are planned for months three and four, setting the groundwork for a digital maturity assessment survey and qualitative interviews.

“These surveys and interviews will gauge digital capabilities and capture the lived experiences of MSMEs in adapting to new technologies.

“In the final stages, findings will be analyzed and disseminated through workshops, conferences, and academic publications, ultimately informing policies that will accelerate MSMEs’ digital transformation,” she explained.

She reiterated that despite the advantages digital transformation offers, MSMEs often struggle to adopt necessary technologies due to resource constraints, including limited budgets, knowledge gaps, and time constraints,

“This research will investigate several key questions, including the current level of digital maturity in MSMEs across sectors; the challenges and opportunities MSMEs encounter when adopting digital technologies; the impact of digital maturity on MSMEs’ business performance, innovation, and sustainability; and strategies and interventions to enhance MSMEs’ digital maturity.

“Outcomes of the study will be shared with industry stakeholders, policymakers, and academia, aiming to foster a supportive environment for African MSMEs in the digital era.

“As part of this commitment, findings will also appear in policy briefs, book chapters, and journal articles,” she noted.

The engagement of Unilag with Afretec through this grant underlines the institution’s commitment to advancing Africa’s digital transformation, ensuring that MSMEs can thrive in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Charles Ogwo Charles Ogwo, Head, Education Desk at BusinessDay Media is a seasoned proactive journalist with over a decade of reportage experience.

