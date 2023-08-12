UNILAG offers free courses to boost employability

The management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka has committed to boosting employability of graduates with free coursera courses.

According to Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, head of Information Unit at UNILAG, “As part of efforts to equip students with future-ready skills, up-to-date knowledge, and relevant certifications to improve their employability, the management of the University of Lagos has obtained licenses for free online Coursera trainings”.

The proposed Coursera courses for UNILAG undergraduates are as follows; ASU TESOL Professional, Cloud Archictecture with Google Cloud, Cloud Engineering with Google Cloud, Computational Thinking for Problem-Solving, Creative Problem Solving, Critical Thinking Skills for the Professional, Collaborative Foresight: How to Game the Future, Communication in the 21st Century Workplace, Developing Innovative Ideas for Product Leaders, and Digital Strategy and Business Opportunity.

Others are Digital Channel Planning and E-Commerce Strategy, Digital Leadership and Digital Strategy Execution, Developing Innovative Ideas for Product Leaders, Effective Problem-Solving and Decision-Making,

Emotional Intelligence: Cultivating Immensely Human Interactions, Forecasting Skills: See the Future Before it Happens, Facebook Social Media Marketing, From Excel to Power BI, Google Project Manager, Google UX Designer, Google Data Analyst (R), Google IT Automation (Python), Google IT support, High-Impact Business Writing, and Introduction to Futures Thinking, among others.

Interested students are counseled to visit the university’s website, select preferred courses, and register with their UNILAG email account.

Students without UNILAG email accounts and those with issues with their university’s email accounts are advised to contact the institution’s CITS via citshelpdesk@unilag.edu.ng.

The duration allowed for participation in this free training is four weeks.

The free Coursera courses is being sponsored by the African Engineering and Technology Network (AFRETEC), with funding from the MasterCard Foundation.

AFRETEC is a conglomerate of six African universities working to promote inclusive digital transformation in Africa. It comprises: University of Lagos, Nigeria; American University, Cairo, Egypt; University of Nairobi, Kenya; University of Rwanda, Kigali; and Carnegie Mellon University, Kigali.

The University of Lagos founded in 1962, has, for over 50 years, provided qualitative and research-oriented education to Nigerians and all those who have entered its domain in search of knowledge.

UNILAG has built a legacy of excellence and has been instrumental in the production of top range graduates and academia who have had tremendous impact, directly or indirectly, on growth and development in Nigeria.