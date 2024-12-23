UNILAG gives January screening dates for ‘JAMBITES’, ‘D.E’ candidates

The University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka has given Monday, January 6 to Friday, January 24, 2025 dates for the screening and registration exercise of the second phase of the 2024/2025 freshers and direct entry candidates.

According to information made available on the university’s official X handle @UnilagNigeria, the second phase of freshers’ returning students who have not registered are also encouraged to do so during this period, because the university does not intend to give room for extensions of the exercise.

Besides the new candidates, the UNILAG management explained that the opportunity is a window for returning students who have not yet registered to complete their registration and commence their academic activities in full.

The university further announced that there will be no extension of the screening and registration dates beyond the stipulated dates, hence, encouraging all returning students to take advantage of the registration window.

“The second phase of the 2024/2025 screening/registration exercise for newly admitted UTME and Direct Entry candidates of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) will be held from Monday, January 6, to Friday, January 24, 2025.

“In view of this, returning students who have not registered would also have the opportunity to register during this period. All returning students who are yet to register are advised to do so during this period as there would be no extension afterwards,” the statement reads.

The University of Lagos’ admission process has always been known for being competitive, with an acceptance rate of less than 50 per cent. This means that only a small percentage of applicants are admitted each year, reflecting the high academic standards of the institution.

UNILAG has always insisted that prospective students must meet stringent requirements, including high scores in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and the post-UTME screening exercise.

