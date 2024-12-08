UniJos VC pledges commitment to digital learning, institutional growth

Tanko Ishaya, the vice chancellor of the university of Jos

Tanko Ishaya, a professor and vice chancellor of the university of Jos, has pledged his commitment to advancing digital learning as part of his administration’s focus on modernising the university’s academic environment.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday in Jos, to mark his third anniversary as the 10th substantive Vice Chancellor of the university, Ishaya emphasised that his administration would not compromise on digital learning for students, underscoring its importance in today’s education landscape.

In addition to enhancing digital learning, Ishaya highlighted several other accomplishments during his tenure, including the successful introduction of online voting for the Students’ Union Government (SUG) elections. This he said is an initiative, which led to the election of the first female SUG president in the university’s history, reflects his commitment to empowering students through innovative technologies.

The VC however, acknowledged that “inadequate funding remains a significant challenge for the university, hindering many research projects”.

He credited the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and the Plateau State Government for their crucial support, which has enabled researchers at the institution to achieve breakthroughs, including contributions to the development of COVID-19 vaccines.

On energy challenges, the Vice Chancellor revealed that the university is actively seeking alternative power sources due to the high electricity bills from the Jos Electricity Distribution Company. He appealed to students to be patient with the ongoing electricity rationing, assuring them that efforts are underway to resolve the issue and secure a more stable energy supply.

Ishaya also addressed the problem of inadequate student accommodation, stating that the university has finalized plans to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the construction of secure and modern hostels on campus. He assured students that off-campus accommodations are being closely monitored to ensure their safety and security.

In addition, the professor revealed that he has personally met with members of the National Assembly from Plateau State to encourage them to channel some of their constituency projects to the university. This effort he explained aims to further alleviate the institution’s challenges and ensure its continued development.

Looking forward, Ishaya expressed confidence that the university is well-prepared for the upcoming National University Games (NUGA), which it will host. He confirmed that ongoing sporting facility projects are nearly complete and promised that the games would be a success.

Additionally, he emphasized his administration’s focus on staff welfare, with 97 academic staff members promoted to the rank of professor during his three-year tenure, and many others undergoing retraining programs to enhance their knowledge.

