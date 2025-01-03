UNICEF urges govts to address causes of mass migration

Regina De-Dominicis, special coordinator, UN Children’s Fund UNICEF’s for the refugee and migrant response in Europe, has urged governments to address the root causes of mass migration.

De-Dominicis – who also heads the agency’s Europe and Central Asia Regional Office –made the call in a statement made available to the media.

Her call came after another small boat sank off the coast of the southern Italian island of Lampedusa on New Year’s Eve.

“Among the seven survivors is an eight-year-old child whose mother is among those unaccounted for. The boat reportedly sank as it approached the shore,” she said.

The deaths follow another deadly incident off the island earlier in December which left an 11-year-old girl as the sole survivor.

“The death toll and number of missing persons in the Mediterranean in 2024 have now surpassed 2,200, with nearly 1,700 lives lost on the central Mediterranean route alone,” De-Dominicis said.

“This includes hundreds of children, who make up one in five of all people migrating through the Mediterranean. The majority are fleeing violent conflict and poverty.”

The UN agency is calling on all governments to use the Migration and Asylum Pact to prioritise safeguarding children, which includes ensuring safe, legal pathways for protection and family reunification.

The pact also demands the establishment of coordinated search and rescue operations, safe disembarkation, community-based reception, and access to asylum services.

“We also urge increased investment in essential services for children and families arriving via dangerous migration routes, including psychosocial support, legal aid, healthcare, and education.

“Governments must address the root causes of migration and support the integration of families into host communities, ensuring children’s rights are protected at every stage of their journey,” she said.

