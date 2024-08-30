UNICEF to work closely with Bauchi state government to promote healthy environment

United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF)

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Friday promised a partnership with the Bauchi State Government for effective faecal sludge management to promote a healthy environment leading to the achievement of global objectives on Safely Managed Sanitation and the Sustainable Development Goals related to Water, Sanitation and Hygiene.

Tushar Rane who is the UNICEF, Bauchi chief of field office, said this during the validation workshop of the climate resilient faecal sludge management implementation strategy for Bauchi State at the Chart Well Hotel main branch, Bauchi.

The event is being organized by the Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency in collaboration with the Bauchi State Rural Water Supply & Sanitation Agency with support from UNICEF and other Development partners.

He said “This validation exercise concludes the Faecal Sludge Management (FSM) review process that brought together key stakeholders in February this year to appraise the FSM strategy in line with the Bauchi state government’s commitment to ensuring a clean environment and the overall global concept of safely managed sanitation.

Adding that it will serve as the operational guidelines for all the service providers and relevant stakeholders within the faecal sludge management value chain containment, emptying, transport, treatment, safe reuse or disposal in the state.

“It is important to highlight that Bauchi State is a leader in implementing WASH-related initiatives in Nigeria, particularly in Faecal Sludge Management. Currently, Bauchi State has nine Local Government Areas (LGAs) that have achieved LGA-wide Open Defecation Free (ODF) status. Two additional LGAs (Zaki and Jamaare) are close to reaching this milestone and will need support from the Bauchi State Government to do so by the end of 2024.

The UNICEF Bauchi chief of field office, calls on the state government to formally approve the implementation of the FSM strategy.

In his speech, the Bauchi State Commissioner for Housing and Environment, Danlami Ahmed Kawule thanked UNICEF, Water Aid and other donor partners for the technical support they are providing to our dear State which leads the State to be among the leading States working towards actualizing theSafely Manage Sanitation goal.

The commissioner who was represented by Jerry M. Sanga, said “The Ministry of Housing and Environment, and BASEPA appreciate Governor Bala’s tireless contributions, particularly in supporting all environmental projects and programs in the State.

He said that Fecal sludge management which starts from the storage, collection, transport, treatment, and safe end use or disposal of faecal sludge constitutes the value chain of faecal sludge management.

According to the commissioner, Kawule said “I’m sure you will all agree with me that, that faecal sludge management has been very poor in most of our States. But the story is now changing in Shot on AWESOME 105s Bauchi State due to the collective efforts of all the stakeholders that are here present.

“BASEPA as a regulating Agency under the Ministry of Environment is doing good work by formalizing all the key actors along the faecal sludge value

chain in the State. The Agency has come up with a Guideline for Fecal Sludge Management, and organizes series of capacity building workshops

to different actors in the FSM value chain across the State”

“The Climate Resilient Fecal Sludge Management Implementation Strategy 2025-2030 document developed by the Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) with support from UNICEF, will serve as a roadmap to fortify the resilience of our sanitation systems against the backdrop of Bauchi’s unique environmental challenges. This strategy will create a sustainable and resilient FSM sector in Bauchi State”.

He assured that the Ministry as a policy formulation body, will continue to support BASEPA, RUWASA and all relevant stakeholders to achieve the successful implementation of this document in the State.

The commissioner for housing and environment, Danlami Ahmed Kawule appealed to all stakeholders to continue working within their communities specifically to encourage neighbours, friends, and workmates to understand the role they can play in protecting the environment and conservation of natural resources.