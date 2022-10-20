UNICEF to address water, health needs in Benue IDP camps

The United Nations Children Education Fund (UNICEF) has carried out an assessment on water, health and sanitary needs of internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps in Benue State.

The chief health officer, UNICEF, Eduardo Selados, who disclosed this during a courtesy visit on Governor Samuel Ortom in Makurdi, noted that the assessment was also with the hope of exploring avenues for the United Nations’ agency to add value to the Benue people.

Governor Ortom, represented at the visit by his deputy, Benson Abounu, expressed commitment to the provision of quality education to IDPs in the state.

Read also: FG’s push for water resources bill insensitive to plight of Nigerians – Afenifere

He assured that the state government will not relent in giving Benue children, especially the girls, access to quality education.

Ortom expressed appreciation to UNICEF for its humanitarian assistance to the state and promised continuous partnership with the agency in the areas of health, education, and sanitary needs of Benue people.

The state commissioner for health and human services, Joseph Ngbea, remarked that the UNICEF’s visit will help in addressing the health, water and other health challenges facing the state.