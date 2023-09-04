UNICEF Nigeria appoints Cobhams, Waje, Henshaw, Nuhu as champions for child rights advocacy

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Nigeria has taken a bold step towards championing child rights by appointing celebrities from the entertainment industry as UNICEF Champions for a year.

Music producers and musicians Cobhams Asuquo and Waje, along with film actors Kate Henshaw and Ali Nuhu, will utilise their influential voices to address critical child rights issues in Nigeria.

Nigeria, often referred to as a “country of the young,” holds a statistic with 46 percent of its 180 million-strong population being under the age of 15, as reported by UNICEF. This demographic reality underscores the importance of safeguarding child rights in the nation.

The four newly appointed champions will play a vital role in amplifying these concerns. They will collaborate closely with UNICEF to bring attention to various issues such as health, education, nutrition, child protection, water sanitation, and hygiene. Cristian Munduate, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, praised their commitment, saying, “We are truly elated to join hands with such influential voices in the entertainment industry – Cobhams, Waje, Kate Henshaw, and Ali Nuhu. Their dedication and passion for children’s rights will undeniably amplify the urgency of the issues we fight for daily.”

The statistics regarding children’s well-being in Nigeria are indeed concerning. The country harbors a disproportionately large number of out-of-school children on a global scale. While primary education is officially free and compulsory, only 67 percent of eligible children enroll in primary school. Moreover, social attitudes and regional disparities contribute to this issue. In some regions of Northern Nigeria, less than half of eligible girls receive primary education.

The Champions are poised to create a cascade of positive change in collaboration with UNICEF. “This collaboration symbolises a bridge between the commitment to child rights and the power of art and storytelling,” emphasised Munduate. Their engagement is anticipated to foster shifts in social perspectives and inspire actionable change.

In addition to their collective effort, each champion expressed their individual commitments and perspectives. Kate Henshaw emphasised the need to prioritise children, stating, “If you do not take care of children, they will be wiped out, and there will be nobody left… No country should be in a position where children are vulnerable, discarded, used as toys to be played with.” Ali Nuhu drew attention to the struggles of children in Northern Nigeria and pledged to leverage his influence to communicate crucial messages in local languages.

Cobhams Asuquo, a UNICEF children ambassador, highlighted the significance of music in addressing these issues. He stressed, “Children need all the help they can get,” and noted the importance of extending the care and attention he received during his own childhood.

Aituaje Iruobe, known professionally as Waje, an advocate for children’s concerns, emphasized the role of decision-makers and the importance of collaboration. She affirmed, “We also need to sit with decision makers… We have a lot of work to do.”

Over the next year, these UNICEF Champions will embark on campaigns and initiatives aimed at safeguarding the rights of every child in Nigeria. Their combined efforts are expected to foster positive change and create a brighter future for the nation’s children.