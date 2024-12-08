UNICEF committed to improving immunization coverage in Akwa Ibom

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said that it was committed to supporting immunization coverage and reducing childhood mortality in Akwa Ibom State.

“As a partner, UNICEF is committed to supporting the state government in its efforts to improve immunization coverage and reduce child mortality,” it said.

Abbas Mahmoud, UNiCEF Social Behaviour Change consultant, stated this during a one-day stakeholders BigCatch UP Routine Immunization intensification meeting in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, saying that it was a timely initiative that aligned with UNICEF’s goals and objectives.

Mahmoud also said that improving immunization uptakes and health outcomes would always be given priority attention, adding that UNiCEF is committed to partnership with the state government to achieve positive health outcomes.

“Today’s meeting provides a unique opportunity for us to come together, share knowledge, and develop effective strategies to promote immunization uptake and improve health outcomes for children in the state.

“We can make a significant impact and ensure that every child in this state receives the vaccines they need to thrive,” he said.

The BigCatch Up Routine Immunization intensification is meant to intensitise the routine weekly immunization and to enable the state attain over 65 percent coverage and fill the gaps not reached during Routine Immunisation exercises.

The exercise took place in 20 Local Government Areas of the state where immunization exercise did not achieve the expected results leaving many children not covered during the weekly Routine Immunization.

According to UNiCEF, the BigCatch Up RI intensification will offer yet another opportunity for immunisation to be intensified in the affected council areas for children between the ages of 24 and 59 months.

In her remarks, the Executive Secretary, Akwa Ibom State Primary Healthcare Development Agency , Eno Attah said achieving more coverage would improve the health statistics of the state.

“We want to push the target further, we want to work together and ensure that all the children who are supposed to be covered are covered ,” she said.

Speaking also, Margaret Etim, director of Health Promotions, said the exercise would take places at temporary and fixed posts including schools and churches as well as markets, and community centres in 20 council areas of the state.

It is not a campaign but to intensify the weekly Routine Immunization (RI), it is to ensure that children within the age range of 24 and 59 months receive the needed immunisation.

She solicited for the support of the stakeholders by reaching out to community leaders, village heads and district heads to ensure the success of the exercise which will commence on December 9th to December 15th from 8 am to 3 pm daily.

The stakeholders’ meeting was attended by religious leaders, journalists, healthcare providers and civil society organisations.

