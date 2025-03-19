The Senate of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) has approved the renaming of its Registry Building in honour of the late Onofiok Andrew Ufot, the institution’s pioneer registrar.

“Though he may no longer be physically present, his work, ideals, and values remain deeply woven into the fabric of UNICAL. For the University of Calabar, the legacy of Late Elder (Dr.) Onofiok Andrew Ufot is not just history—it is a guiding light for the future,” the University said in a statement.

According to UNICAL, the decision acknowledges his invaluable contributions to the growth and development of the university and his distinguished legacy in education and administration.

The renaming of the building coincides with Ufot’s recent posthumous induction into the Hope Waddell Hall of Fame, an honour bestowed upon him as part of the 130th-Anniversary Celebrations of the Hope Waddell Training Institution, Calabar.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Udeme Ufot expressed deep gratitude to the Senate of the University of Calabar for the honour conferred on their late patriarch.

UNICAL to honour Nyesom Ezenwo Nweke, Ekatte Uloma Godswill Akpabio , Gov.Bassey Otu other’s with Doctorate degrees @50 and 37 Convocation.

Meanwhile, the University of Calabar has concluded arrangement to honour some prominent Nigerians who contributed to the development of the country at the 37th Convocation and 50th Anniversary

Florence Banku Obi, Professor and Vice Chancellor of the University, stated this at the University Senate Chamber as part of activities to mark the 37th Convocation and 50th Anniversary.

According to the Vice Chancellor, Ekatte Uloma Godswill Akpabio is to bag Doctorate Degree in Education Management; Nyesom Ezenwo Nweke, Doctorate Degree in Political Science; Governor.Bassey Otu, Doctorate Degree in Political Science; Major General Moses Obi, Doctorate Degree in Peace and Conflict Studies; Justice Emmanuel Akomaye, Doctorate Degree in Law. and Arthur Eze, Doctorate Degree in Business Management

She said that the University would allso feature the investiture of Emeritus Professor of the University whose intellectual contribution to their decipline are widely acknowledged, including Professor Ekanem Ikpi Braid of the Faculty of Biological Science? Professor Eme Effiom Osim of Faculty of Basic Science and Professor Chriss Mwsmuo of Faculty of Art

The Vice Chancellor of University of Calabar (UNICAL) however noted that a total of 13, 786 students would be graduated at the 37th Convocation Ceremony.

