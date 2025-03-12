The University of Lagos (UNILAG) Governing Council has confirmed appointment of Foluso Lesi as the university’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Services).

The confirmation is sequel to Lesi’s election by the senate of the university.

This is contained in a statement displayed on UNILAG’s website on Tuesday.

“The Governing Council of UNILAG, at its meeting on March 3, confirmed the appointment of Foluso Lesi as Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Services). Lesi’s appointment is for a period of two years with effect from March 29.

“The confirmation of appointment is sequel to his election by the university’s senate at a meeting held on Feb. 26,” the statement said.

It noted that Lesi graduated in 1984 from College of Medicine, University of Lagos, and obtained Fellowship of the Faculty of Paediatrics of the West African College of Physicians in 1994.

He was the Secretary-General of the West African College of Physicians and Chairman of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital Chapter of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association.

