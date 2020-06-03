UNIBEN’s SSANU threatens strike over IPPIS implementation

The University of Benin (UNIBEN) chapter of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has threatened to embark on indefinite after Coronavirus lockdown is lifted by federal government in the country, over alleged failure to implement agreements in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the enrollment into the compulsory Integrated Payroll and Personal Information System.

The union in a statement made available to newsmen in Benin City by its chairman Brodricks Osewa, and secretary, Enoma Aigbovoriuwa, on Tuesday, alleged that the Integrated Payroll and Personal Information System (IPPIS) has breached members’ trust and confidence.

Osewa listed some of the alleged breaches in the IPPIS by the federal government to include irregularities in salary payments, delay in salary payment, payment of allowances as contained in 2009 agreements, appointments and promotions, increments, third-party deductions among others.

Read also: Coronavirus: Delta reiterates commitment to boost economy

He noted that the union was being fed with opposite information by the platform four months in the enrollment into it.

According to him, the union rose from its branch executive committee, prompted by outcries from members on the untold hardship, being experienced due to irregularities in salary payments and delay in salary payment.

“Four months into the enrollment by the union into the compulsory Integrated Payroll and Personal Information System (IPPIS), we are being fed with the direct opposite of what was presented to the union before we agreed to enroll into the IPPIS platform.

“As far as the union and members are concerned, IPPIS has breached our trust and confidence in the whole garbage called “IPPIS’.

“The union called on the federal government, Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF) and all stakeholders to the Memorandum of Understanding signed before the enrollment into the IPPIS to quickly settle and adjust all areas of default, anomalies or irregularities, or meet with imminent strike action, immediately after COVID-19 pandemic lockdown is lifted,” he said.

He also alleged that members had not been paid the minimum wage arrears after 14 months even when most federal ministries and Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have been fully paid since December 2019.

While noting that IPPIS has brought increased tax regime, delayed salary payments, introduction of the housing fund scheme which ought to be optional, non-remittance of union’s dues deducted since February 2020, added that no university workers at the moment knows his or her true salary or take home pay.

He however, called on the federal government to direct IPPIS and the Accountant General of the Federation to address the irregularities and anomalies raised with a view to averting the union’s proposed industrial action immediately after the reopening of schools.