In spite of the negative effects of the Coronavirus pandemic across the globe, the Delta State Government on Monday reassured the people of its commitment to boost the economy of the state. READ ALSO: Coronavirus: Three suspected cases in Delta state test negative The Delta State Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, gave this assurance while…

Already a member? Login! Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article – N1000 for 2 Months SUBSCRIBE