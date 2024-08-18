UNHCR, BIPC partners on global compact for refugees

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) Assistant High Commissioner For Operations, Mr. Raouf Mazou has expressed readiness to partner with the Benue Investment and Property company (BIPC) in sustaining programming and Global Compact on Refugees (GCR).

Mazou, who said this during a meeting with the BIPC Managing Director, Dr. Raymond Asemakaha noted that the initiative aimed at promoting livelihood inclusion and opportunities for refugees and IDP’s.

He particularly, lauded the company for providing economic support to the Cameroonian refugees at Ikyogen, in Kwande local government area and other IDPs.

He assured that the UNHCR will continue to be supportive in helping the company expands its businesses through a Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs).

The UNHCR High Commissioner also said the model is a shining example of how private sector entities can make a meaningful impact on the lives of IDPs and refugees

In his renark, the BIPC Managing Director, who presented a signed Proof of Concept (PoC) to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and the German Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Annett Günther at the company Water and Bread factory in Makurdi, explained that the initiatives aimed at empowering Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and refugees.

He added that the PoC outlines the company’s comprehensive plan to provide sustainable livelihoods, skills training, and micro-employment opportunities to vulnerable populations in Benue State