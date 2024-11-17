UNESCO partners Infinix to train educators on AI, robotics in Nigeria

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has partnered Infinix to train teachers and educators from across the country in the application of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics.

The training aims at empowering Nigerian educators with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to deliver high-quality Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education using interactive, engaging, and inclusive learning approaches to make STEM education more accessible and effective.

Abdourahamane Diallo, UNESCO Representative to Nigeria, in his opening address at the training on Wednesday in Abuja, noted that promoting STEM education at all educational levels, is a fundamental requirement to building a country’s capacity in Science, Technology and Innovation (STI).

“STEM is especially important for developing countries, as it helps these countries to build up a critical mass of scientists, researchers and engineers, which are needed for addressing critical environmental and health challenges and enabling activities that contributes to achieving the SDGs.”

Diallo stated that as important as STEM is, it has been observed that most countries in sub-Saharan Africa, do not have the right teaching tools, have weak courses and curriculum in basic computer sciences. They do not have well equipped laboratories and where laboratories are available, they are not in use because of lack of electricity power and trained teachers.

He noted that Artificial Intelligence (Al), as well as other advancing technologies such as robotics and cloud computing, can be applied for effective STEM training.

“It is already transforming disciplines, economies and industries, characterized by human/machine collaboration. As such, UNESCO has been strengthening the capacity of members states especially in Africa on microscience, Al, robotics and developing soft skills of doing hands-on scientific experiments which are useful for schools that lack basic laboratories.”

On her part, Oluwayemisi Ode, the PR Manager for Infinix Nigeria said the project aims to ignite the curiosity and creativity of Nigeria’s youth through hands-on experiences in robotics, machine learning, and AI-powered applications, fields that are shaping the future of our global workforce.

She noted that the mission of the training is to bridge the technology gap by providing young Nigerians with the tools and training necessary to thrive in the digital age.

“We believe that by nurturing these skills in robotics and artificial intelligence, we are investing in a more resilient, innovative, and self-sustaining Nigeria.

“Our commitment to Nigeria goes beyond our devices; it extends to ensuring that youth have the digital skills needed to succeed in a competitive global market. Through collaborations with local industry leaders and educational institutions, we aim to continue making technology accessible, relevant, and impactful for Nigerian youth.

“We are thrilled to provide students with experiences in machine learning, robotics, and AI-based applications, with guidance from some of the best minds in the industry.”

