Uncollected Permanent Voters Card stand at 29,631 in Edo

The Edo State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that 29,631 Permanent Voters Card (PVC) distributed were yet to be collected by registered voters in the state.

The electoral body said a total of 30,979 PVCs were sent to the State for distribution and collection but only 1,348 PVCs had been collected by the owners.

Briefing newsmen at the INEC office in Benin City, Timidi Wariowei, the commission’s officer in charge of voter education, said of the 1,348 PVCs so far collected, female accounted for 683 collected voters card while that of the male was 665.

Wariowei, therefore, urged prospective voters to collect their PVCs so that they can exercise their voting rights in the forthcoming general elections scheduled to hold in 2023.

“There was a total of 30,979 from the completed PVC registration as of January 2022, which was sent for distribution and collection. As at last week Friday, June 3, out of the 30,979 PVCs, only 1,348 PVCs have been collected,” Wariowei said.

Giving further breakdown of the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration, he said the commission has registered about 69,448 persons in the state, comprising 35,475 males and 33,973 females.

He said of the figure, Ikpoba-Okha and Oredo local government areas, which represent 23,651 and 10,430, respectively, are taking the lead of turnout in the CVR while Esan Central, which is the lowest, had 318 registered persons.

“In the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR), between April and last week Friday, June 3, we registered 69,448 persons across the 18 local government areas of the state.

“The registered figures across the LGAs are Akoko-Edo, 5,147; Egor, 4,222; Esan Central 318; Esan North-East, 2,207; Esan South-East, 1,246; Esan West, 1,340; Etsako Central, 618; Etsako East, 404; Etsako West, 2,144.

“Igueben, 1,122; Ikpoba-Okha, 23,651; Oredo, 10,430; Orhionmwon, 2,141; Ovia North-East, 5,975; Ovia South-West, 2,398; Owan East, 1,898, Owan West, 2,299 and Uhunmwonde, 1,888,” he said.