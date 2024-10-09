Unborn child, three others killed in Plateau renewed attack

…renewed attacks raise concerns of disenfranchisement in Plateau- BCDC Vanguard

The Bokkos Cultural Development Council (BCDC) Vanguard has condemned the recent attacks on their community, which resulted in the loss of three lives and injuries to others. According to BCDC vanguard, the attacks which occurred on October 7, were carried out by armed assailants.

In a statement by, Farmasum Fuddang the chairman BCDC Vanguard, made available to Journalists Wednesday in Jos, said the attacks were carried out in Wumat, a Christian community with a small population.

The statement added that the assailants infiltrated the town through nearby cornfields and launched a terrifying assault, breaking into homes and firing indiscriminately.

“Three members of a single family were killed in the attack, including Istifanus Mallo, his son Innocent, and his daughter Lois. Four others were injured, including a heavily pregnant woman who was shot in the abdomen. Miraculously, she survived but her unborn child did not.

“The BCDC Vanguard believes that the attacks were carried out by Fulani militants and are calling for an investigation and arrest of those responsible”.

They claimed that the attacks were an attempt to intimidate and disenfranchise their community, particularly in light of the local government elections held today Wednesday.

The Vanguard urged the people to remain resolute and participate in the elections without fear. They emphasise the importance of vigilance and self-defence within their community and call on the military and police to enhance their patrols in rural areas to prevent further attacks.

The group believes that the involvement of local community members in joint civilian/military task force operations could help prevent further attacks and give the people a sense of belonging.

The BCDC Vanguard extends its heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the tragic event and emphasises the importance of protecting their land for future generations.

When contacted, Samson Zakhom, the spokesperson of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), a military Special Task Force (STF) in Plateau simply said he has no such information yet.

BusinessDay reports that the group has consistently countered allegations made by Fulani leaders, who claim that their community members were forcibly evicted from Tarangol.

BusinessDay also gathered that the BCDC Vanguard has petitioned for the investigation of Saleh Yusuf, Umar Ori, and Mohammed Gorte, who according to them signed a defamatory letter addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Plateau State.

