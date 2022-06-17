UNAN set to mark anniversary, raise funds to drive five key SDGs

United Nations Association of Nigeria (UNAN) is set to hold its anniversary as well as inaugurate new executive committee members.

The anniversary, which is scheduled to take place on July 20th, 2022 in Lagos, would also feature a fundraising event for the fulfilment of five key Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

A statement co-signed and made available to BusinessDay by the president of UNAN, Joan Agha and the chairman organising committee, Ifeoma Nwuke, has said.

According to the release, “The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals are anchored on transforming lives through 5 powerful drivers which include: people, planet, prosperity, peace and partnership. In a bid to combat humanity’s greatest challenges of poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, peace and justice.

“It is therefore, UNAN’s quest to aid this blueprint to achieve a better and sustainable future for all and to enjoin all and sundry to take action with social responsibility for one another starting with disadvantaged areas and people in Lagos state.’’

The President of UNAN, Agha, in the statement said: “We are already in the 7th year of this masterplan since UN declared the 17 SDGs in 2015. Our role therefore is to solicit support from partners, collaborators and benefactors in improving lives through SDG 1, 2, 6 and 8 which states thus: no poverty – no hunger – clean water and sanitation – decent work and economic growth.”

On her part, chairman organising committee, Ifeoma Nwuke said it was necessary for their members to ensure the implementation of the ideals of the SDGs for the betterment of sustainability and growth envisioned by the UN in 2015, adding, “It is up to us all to raise our standards of living for ourselves and our fellow human beings.”

UNAN was established in 1959 by Professor Babatunde Fafunwa.