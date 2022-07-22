UNAN moves to support attainment of five areas of SDGs

United Nations Association of Nigeria (UNAN) has thrown its weight behind global and national efforts to meet the five areas of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaking at the UNAN Day 2022 and its launch of 20 million naira, president of UNAN, Joan Agha said that the money realised would be invested on the issues around five areas of SDGs to impact people’s lives.

The five SDGs include; zero hunger, quality education, clean water and development work growth.

While recalling that SDGs were earmarked by the United Nations in 2015 to uplift the standard of life and living conditions, she said: “The question is 7 years later; where are we? Economic hardships, population explosion, rural-urban-migration, economic downturns and the recent covid-19 pandemic have all contributed to a reduction in the charitable nature of mankind.

“Out of these 17 SDGs, we exercised 5 critical ones germane to present–day realities in Nigeria and to adequately seek the necessary support of the giving Club who have shown sympathy, generosity and emotional intelligence in sustaining human growth and development.’’

Delving in to the theme of the event, “United Nations SDGs and the imperatives of targeted social responsibility action in Nigeria,’’ Associate Professor, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Lagos, James Akanmu said that nearly 40 million people in Nigeria suffer from hunger and lack of adequate nutrition, adding that majority were children particularly in the northern part of the country.

Akanmu, further explained that the numbers of citizens facing food insecurity has gone up yearly over the last decade and added that the pandemic and insecurity worsened the situation.

To him, zero hunger can be achieved through food security, improved nutrition and promotion of sustainable agriculture.

While describing increase in the number of out-of-school children as a key challenge confronting the country, he called for inclusive and quality education as well as promotion of lifelong learning opportunities.

On defective work and economic growth, the professor advocated for the promotion of sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth as well as full and productive employment and decent work for all.

Talking about UNAN, the immediate past Secretary – General of the association, Ganiyu Owolabi, explained that it was established in 1959 by late Prof. Babatunde Fafunwa.

Owolabi also said that UNAN is dedicated to the promotion of United Nations goals at the grassroots levels.

On his part, Secretary General UNAN, Remi Olutimo, said his association strives to retain public knowledge of UN issues by hosting frequent activities to raise awareness.

One of the high points of the event was the induction of the UNAN executive committee members.