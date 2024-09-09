UN Women, media leaders partner to drive gender equality

UN Women and media executives from the southern part of Nigeria, representatives of media umbrella bodies and media regulatory institutions, have signed a memorandum of understanding to escalate media actions to promote gender equity and women empowerment.

The partnership aimed at bolstering media interventions and providing a robust platform for advancing women’s leadership, is in alignment with SDG 5, Target 5.5, which seeks to ensure women’s full and effective participation and equal opportunities for leadership at all levels of decision-making.

According to both parties, the MoU signing reveals UN Women’s ongoing commitment to advancing women’s roles in leadership within Nigeria and investment in the socio-economic endeavours of Nigerian women to improve the standard of living for women and girls in Nigeria.

Read also: NESG pushes for gender equality to address rising poverty in Nigeria

According to a statement, “the memorandum focused on providing platforms for women to advance in legislative and leadership roles; enhancing women’s economic empowerment through capacity-building, access to services, and technology; preventing violence against women and girls; advocating for increased representation of women in elective positions at both federal and state levels; promoting women’s leadership in development, peace, security, and humanitarian response.

Beatrice Eyong, UN Women’s country representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, restated the organisation’s dedication to bolstering women’s resilience and professional development.

“UN Women believes that investing in women is investing in the very fabric of society. No nation can truly thrive if women are left behind.

Our support is grounded in shared values, mutual respect, and a common vision with the government and people of Nigeria,” she said.