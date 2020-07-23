UN, EU committed to FG’s fight against gender-based violence

Two world bodies on Thursday made commitment to support Nigeria’s effort towards eradicating sexual gender based violence in the country.

Representatives of United Nations and the European Union gave their commitment during the inauguration of the Inter-ministerial Management Committee on Eradication of Sexual and Gender Based in Abuja, yesterday.

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN, who inaugurated the committee tasked members to come up with solutions that would checkmate the rising wave of the menace in the country.

He charged the committee to “give their best to save the country, our women and our children from this menace.”

To achieve this, Malami told the members to carry out a holistic examination of all issues ranging from legal, socio-cultural to economic perspective.

The committee is also expected to develop and implement effective approaches for prevention and effective responses whenever the crime occurs.

“The enormity of this problem calls for a targeted approach and concerted effort of all relevant stakeholders. You all have been carefully selected to work assiduously together and come up with lasting solutions to the problem of SGBV in Nigeria”, the AGF said.

The minister stressed that the committees will be collaborating with the United Nations and civil society organisations and tap from their wealth of experiences on the issue and ensure best practices in the attainment of this objective.

In a goodwill message, the representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Ulla Mueller, while noting that Nigeria has witnessed a spike in sexual violence with the Covid-19 pandemic, commended Nigerian government for rising to the challenge and called on all for support.

“We cannot say it often enough, we all have a responsibility to end gender based violence. It is a devastating occurrence that happens everyday in Nigeria. It is a reality that women and girls live in fear everyday.

“Unfortunately recently we have seen a spike in gender-based violence during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We will be delighted to commend the government of Nigeria for taking this initiative. It shows the commitment and dedication to put action behind the words of wanting to eradicate gender-based violence”, Mueller said.

She reiterated the commitment of the UN system to the efforts made by Nigeria so far, adding that, “We stand by you during these crises, we stand by you during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We also stand side by side working with you in ending gender-based violence in Nigeria”.

Also in another goodwill message, the First Counsellor and Deputy Head of Delegation of the European Union to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States, Alexandre Gomes, commended Nigeria for the initiative.

While noting that the country witnessed nearly 300 percent increase in cases of sexual and gender-based violence during the Covid-19 lockdown, he urged Nigeria not to treat the issue as usual business.

He said the inauguration of the Inter-ministerial Committee is a milestone in the fight against what he described as”pandemic within a pandemic”, adding that the EU is prepared to support Nigeria in her quest at eradicating the menace.

The committee has representatives from the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Health, Women Affairs, the police, civil society organisations, among others.