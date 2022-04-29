Umo Eno undergoes PDP screening, set for primaries

Umo Eno, a former commissioner for Lands and Water Resources in Akwa Ibom State and one of the aspirants to the office of the governor has been screened by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 5-man Governorship Screening Committee led by H. E. Senator Douye Diri at the Party’s Zonal Office in Port Harcourt.

“I am happy to report that the screening exercise went perfectly well,” Eno said after the exercise.

“Let me use this medium to thank all Akwa Ibomites for their outpour of love and solidarity, particularly all the individuals and groups that came from Uyo and Akwa Ibomites in Port Harcourt who came out en masse to support me during the screening.

“Let me thank in no small measure all the leaders of our Team that gave me all the needed encouragement.”

“I humbly urge that you continue to remain steadfast in your conviction and trust in God as we move into the primaries and by God’s grace pick the party ticket of our great Party, for the race is not for the swift nor the battle for the strong. Eccl 9 :11, but the Lord is the one that shows mercy to whom He wishes-Rom 9:18.

“Let us together usher in a new dawn by connecting the dots and furthering peace and prosperity in Akwa Ibom state.”

Many other aspirants are said to have attended the screening exercise including three members of the National Assembly, Bassey Albert, former finance commissioner and a senator, Onofiok Luke, former speaker of the state assembly and member of the House of Representatives as well as Michael Enyong, a member of the House of Representatives and immediate past commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport, Akan Okon.

Meanwhile, the Umo Eno campaign organisation, The Maintain Peace Movement says the support its aspirant has so far received has been overwhelming saying Umo Eno has been endorsed by all key stakeholders and groups in the state.

“We cannot thank Akwa Ibom people enough. Our deep appreciation goes to Governor Udom Emmanuel, the Deputy Governor, Moses Ekpo, the Akwa Ibom State Caucus in the National Assembly, the Speaker and Members of the State House of Assembly, the state leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),’’ it stated.

Chris Abasieyo, the organisation’s spokesman said in a statement that with Umo Eno, having purchased the expression of interest and the PDP Governorship nomination forms, filled, returned and certified fit to run after being screened by the appropriate Committee of the Party, he solicited more support that will bring his aspiration to reality.

“With such support, we are certain that history is about repeating itself with yet another monumental victory, as it were in favour of King David, whose insignificant posturing provoked Goliath to ask if he were a dog.”