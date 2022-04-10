Akwa Ibom Deputy Governor endorses Umo Eno governorship nomination form

The governorship aspiration of Umo Eno, immediate past commissioner for Lands and Water Resources in Akwa Ibom State has received a further boost as the Deputy Governor, Moses Ekpo has endorsed his nomination form to qualify him for the primaries of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) taking place next month.

Eno, who has already been endorsed by major stakeholders of the party and religious groups after he emerged as the most preferred governorship aspirant, got his nomination form signed by the deputy governor as the party primaries inch closer.

The governorship office has been zoned to the Uyo senatorial district of the state with most of the aspirants who have indicated interest coming from the zone while Eno is the aspirant who has secured the endorsement of Governor Udom Emmanuel.

According to analysts, with his governorship nomination form signed by the deputy governor, Moses Ekpo, the governorship aspirant looks set for the next hurdle of clinching the party’s nomination.

Meanwhile, he has been honoured by the Nigerian Hotel and Catering Institute (NHCI) in recognition of his contributions to the growth of the institute and the hospitality industry in Nigeria in recognition of contributions to the industry.

NHCI is the flagship professional institute that services the hospitality and tourism industry in Nigeria.

Read also: We did not throw PDP Presidential ticket open – Ortom

In a statement made available to the media, it was noted that the event was part of activities of the Investiture of its 10th President, Olugbenga Dauud Sunmonu, Annual Fellows Dinner and Corporate Member Induction.

At the ceremony held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, the President of the institute, Sunmonu explained that the honour was in appreciation of Pastor Umo Eno’s contribution to the Nigerian Hotel and Catering Institute (NHCI), and especially as the Chairman on the event, being a notable hotelier with vast experience in the sector.

He also lauded the seasoned entrepreneur for supporting the growth of the hospitality industry and adding to the economic index via unemployment reduction.

The President noted that Pastor Eno, who is a Fellow of the Institute and the immediate past Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources in Akwa Ibom State has been of immense assistance to the institute over the years having solely hosted one of the major conferences of the institute where he showed such great leadership.

Receiving the award, Umo Eno represented by the Chief Executive Officer of Royalty Group, Ebong Eno who was also inducted as a Fellow of the institute thanked the NHCI for the honour, and promised to continue to support the growth of the institute, while helping to promote the huge economic potential of the hospitality and tourism industry.