…solicits prayers for Tinubu, Nwifuru

David Umahi, the Minister of Works, has requested all Nigerians to shun tribalism and religious bigotry, and be united to uplift Nigeria, saying Nigeria as a Country, was designed by Almighty God to be great but needs unity of purpose among Nigerians, peace and collaborative efforts of all and sundry for her development.

Umahi, who stated this in his residence in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State Capital while breaking Ramadan Muslim fast with Hausa and Yoruba Communities in the State, also said that the opposition parties are dead in Ebonyi State owing to the good leadership of Governor Francis Nwifuru, the State governor.

Umahi noted that Governor Nwifuru is doing his best to develop the State, urging the people to pray for the governor, just as he asked Muslims in the Country to pray for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

“In your prayers, please pray for the President, for his success, for all the great work he is doing because he came in the name of God and God has shown himself so mighty strong for our President.

“We pray that God will guide him in good health and everything good thing he thinks for this nation will come to pass, he will achieve it and of course, as we prepare to complete our first tenure that he will also be re-elected for second tenure so that he will complete the good job that he has started.

“Things are turning around; God is showing himself so strong in our administration, and the worst is over. God is helping us mightly and marvellously”, he said.

Umahi, a former Governor of Ebonyi State, also urged the Muslim community to pray for Governor Francis Nwifuru, whom he said, had brought everybody together through all-inclusive administration.

“The Governor of Ebonyi State has brought peace, no more opposition in Ebonyi State. Only APC is in Ebonyi State, he has brought everybody to be on board.

“The Governor is doing all his best to develop the state. You will pray for him for God will guide him and that he will complete his four years tenure and give him victory for the second year tenure and that God will lift Ebonyi State and make us number one in the whole country, for peace, for prosperity, for wealth, for good governance, that God will make us number one”, the Minister concluded.

