Umahi sets 4-year deadline for road projects

On Thursday, Nigeria Works Minister Sen David Umahi declared that no project awarded by the federal government should last more than four years without completion.

The former governor of Ebonyi state stated this during an inspection of ongoing federal roads in Ebonyi.

Umahi said in road construction, if asphalt lasts ten years, concrete lasts 50 years, and upon-site tractors consider using concrete.

The minister threatened to sanction any contractor who failed to complete projects awarded to him within the stipulated time.

“The contractors are doing very well. We will refer one of the contractors who was not on-site to the legal department. We want to know why he is not on site. We will check what he has done against what he has collected.

“This job was awarded till 2012, and it is not palatable. No project should last more than four years. There is a need to review the project.

“Use of concrete is not cast on stone. First is the stability of the road. Like in the north, you can do asphalt, but that is not to say that concrete cannot be used. If asphalt will last for ten years, concrete will last for 50 years.”

“I have directed all the regional directors to work with my team of consultants to review all the projects that are having augmentations”.

“It is not a probe, but I want to be able to answer your questions about why a project that was awarded for, say, N2bn is now N10bn. I should be able to answer that. I need to know why projects are being reviewed upwards.

“Even though BPP would have approved it, I will bring down the cost if I feel the augmentation is unnecessary.

“I am not against the augmentation, but I want to be able to answer to Mr. President, the national assembly, the masses, and the media and defend whatever augmentation is right.”

“It is not a probe, and I seek for knowledge. For example, the National Assembly recently met me. They are investigating why the Abuja to Kaduna Kano, Zaria road, initially N155bn, became N655bn. I partly know why, but then I want to fully know why so that I can face them and defend it”,