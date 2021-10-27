Ultra-Premium Whisky Brand, The Macallan announces Kelechi Amadi-Obi, Mai Atafo as influencer icons

The Macallan, an ultra-premium scotch whisky brand, has unveiled renowned Nigerian fashion designer, Mai Atafo and veteran photographer, Kelechi Amadi-Obi as its latest influencer icons.

The announcement was made during the official unveiling ceremony which took place on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at the Marriott Hotel Lagos. The deal will see both Mai Atafo and Kelechi Amadi-Obi represent the brand and feature in its promotional campaigns and related activities.

Speaking at the event, the Lead Brand Ambassador, Motunrayo Abiona said, “We are delighted to have both influencer icons on board. Kelechi Amadi-Obi and Mai Atafo are two exceptional talents in the Nigerian creative industry, who have displayed tenacity and passion for what they do, that makes them ideal for The Macallan’s reputation. It is important to mention, The Macallan brand is built around 6 core pillars such as; the peerless spirit, finest cut, natural colour, spiritual home, exceptional oak casks and curiously small stills.

Commenting on this, Mai Atafo expressed his appreciation to The Macallan brand, promising to drive its acceptance amongst lovers of ultra-premium whisky in Nigeria. “I am really excited to be a part of The Macallan family as I do connect with the brand on a personal level. I can easily identify with the brand especially the pillar on finest cut which speaks to my job as a designer and affords me the opportunity to provide top-notch designs for my clients. I look forward to creating magic with Kelechi Amadi-Obi for the brand and making sure it becomes the most preferred ultra-premium whisky brand in the coming months.

Also at the event, Kelechi Amadi-Obi mentioned how elated he is to work with The Macallan brand alongside Mai Atafo. He said “The Macallan Single Malt Scotch Whisky has a unique taste, colour and values that resonate with me. In particular, the natural diversity of colour excites me as a photographer and I am quite delighted to be an influencer icon for the brand”, he said.

The Macallan was founded in 1824 and was one of the first distilleries in Scotland to be legally licensed. The brand has built a reputation as one of the world’s leading single malt whiskies, exemplifying the richness of The Macallan legacy. Each and every product of the brand reveals unrivalled commitment to mastery of wood and spirit, and produced with natural materials, combined with traditional methods and craftsmanship.