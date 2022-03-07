Ukraine: International human rights attorneys appeal to United Nations on behalf of African refugees

Internationally renowned human rights attorneys Ben Crump and Jasmine Rand, who represented the family of George Floyd, have convened a civil society coalition to file an urgent appeal before the United Nations on behalf of African refugees facing racial discrimination in Ukraine and Poland.

The coalition will held a virtual news conference on Wednesday, March 2, at 10:00 A.M. ET to announce their urgent appeal to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights for the United Nations and to the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination on behalf of African refugees facing racial discrimination as they seek to flee Ukraine.

The appeal by attorneys, civil society leaders, and activists comes after several reports and video evidence of physical violence, segregation, and discrimination preventing African refugees from fleeing war-torn Ukraine at the border with Poland.

Reports allege that Polish authorities are threatening to shoot Black refugees and segregating the refugee lines to enter Poland based on race.